Tripio (TRIO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.62 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Tripio has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $2.62 million and $2.08 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042844 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.65 or 0.03459275 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00055391 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030876 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tripio is trip.io.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

