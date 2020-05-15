TRON (TRX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.56 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail and DDEX. Over the last week, TRON has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $1.56 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.01992696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00084762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00168268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00039411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00106176 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinTiger, Ovis, Mercatox, Zebpay, CoinEx, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Cryptomate, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Coinnest, Livecoin, WazirX, Liqui, Kucoin, Neraex, OKEx, Bibox, Tidex, Coinrail, DDEX, Exmo, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Tokenomy, OpenLedger DEX, Trade Satoshi, ChaoEX, Koinex, CoinFalcon, Rfinex, CoinExchange, IDCM, RightBTC, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Indodax, OEX, HitBTC, LBank, DragonEX, Kryptono, Bitbns, Allcoin, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Fatbtc, BitFlip, CoinEgg, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Liquid, Exrates, Braziliex, IDAX, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Huobi, Upbit, DigiFinex, YoBit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.