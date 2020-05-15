Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts recently commented on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti lowered Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

Trueblue stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. Trueblue has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.22 million. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trueblue will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trueblue in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Trueblue by 183.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trueblue by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

