TrueChain Price Tops $0.27 (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. TrueChain has a total market cap of $21.87 million and $42.45 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.68 or 0.03388646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030911 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinBene, OKEx, HitBTC, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.