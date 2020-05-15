TrueDeck Reaches Market Cap of $126,012.94 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $126,012.94 and $22,277.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.02008341 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00087677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00169897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

