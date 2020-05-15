Truegame Price Hits $0.0026 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Truegame has a market cap of $212,879.52 and approximately $24,365.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 35.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.03500704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031085 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.