TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163.15 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC on popular exchanges including HBUS, IDEX, Crex24 and CoinTiger. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $137.19 million and approximately $163.15 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.96 or 0.02001096 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00084848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00168009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 137,381,004 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, Koinex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, HBUS, Kuna, WazirX, Kyber Network, Crex24, IDEX and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

