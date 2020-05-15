TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $153,793.34 and approximately $6,107.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004987 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016160 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.54 or 0.01741002 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000502 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000410 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.