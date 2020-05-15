Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,977 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 380.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.1% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,488.9% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 255,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

