Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

