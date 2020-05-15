Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,099 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $292,000.

VFMV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,122 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90.

