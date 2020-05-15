Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Adolphus B. Baker Buys 1,000 Shares

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Adolphus B. Baker bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $20,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TRMK stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,961. Trustmark Corp has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,315,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,564,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,502,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,967 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 69,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

