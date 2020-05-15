TrustVerse (TRV) Trading Up 336.2% Over Last Week

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 93.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $14.02 million and $25.72 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 336.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042786 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.09 or 0.03508046 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031049 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

