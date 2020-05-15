TTC (TTC) Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. TTC has a market cap of $8.27 million and $189,125.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 880,440,974 coins and its circulating supply is 423,415,818 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, BitForex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

