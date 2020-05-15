Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $308.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.73.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $10,009,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 958,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 599,087 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.