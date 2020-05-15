Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to $0.85 at CIBC

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from $0.80 to $0.85 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.62.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,588. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.66. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.40 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 12.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 76.2% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

