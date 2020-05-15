Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Short Interest Up 5.0% in April

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the April 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.16. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $40.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 222.66% and a negative return on equity of 86.25%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 842,556 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,638,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,638,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

