Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a media sentiment score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. 15,905,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,466,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $238,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $570,584.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,946. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

