Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006,525 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $19,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.15.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

