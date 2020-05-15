U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,817,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,109 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of U.S. Bancorp worth $97,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

USB stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 380,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,510. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

