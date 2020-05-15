Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,912,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,081,645. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

