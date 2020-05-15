Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Ubex has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart and IDEX. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $691,687.70 and approximately $430,944.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,991,086,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,176,495,353 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LBank, YoBit, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

