Ubiq Price Reaches $0.11 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001134 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $8,109.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

