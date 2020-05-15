UBS Group AG Acquires 23,157 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.53% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $29,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,640,000 after acquiring an additional 699,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,598,000 after acquiring an additional 633,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,850,000 after acquiring an additional 431,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,869,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.26.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $153,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,333 shares of company stock worth $471,855. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

