UBS Group AG Acquires 405,733 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 644.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.90% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $27,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000.

NYSEARCA:DOG opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $71.90.

ProShares Short Dow30 Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

