UBS Group AG Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 287.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,996 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.46% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $27,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 2,520.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,243,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738,287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 1,959.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,251 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,815,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,338,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,089,000 after purchasing an additional 391,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $64.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46.

