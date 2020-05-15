UBS Group AG Buys 701,046 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 6.78% of Intersect ENT worth $25,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. Intersect ENT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $438.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. West bought 19,035 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier bought 10,000 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

