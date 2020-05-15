UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300,786 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Public Storage worth $25,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $176.60 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.87.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

