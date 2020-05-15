UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Teleflex worth $23,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.40.

TFX stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.92. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $398.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,443 shares of company stock worth $810,601 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.