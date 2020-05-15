UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,506 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $25,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $101.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.82. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $118.49.

