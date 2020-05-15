UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244,490 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of BCE worth $23,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 90.15%.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

