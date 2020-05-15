UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,209 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $25,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

