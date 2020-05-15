UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 454,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Consolidated Edison worth $29,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,911,510,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,802,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 116,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

