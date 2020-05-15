UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259,248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of WEC Energy Group worth $28,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.22. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

