UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,473,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 340,003 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.09% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $24,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,057,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,760 shares during the last quarter. Kam Lawrence purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 610,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 820,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 250,282 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADVM shares. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $807,129. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

