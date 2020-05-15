UBS Group AG Has $25.67 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,193 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.77% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $25,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,717,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,094,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,295,000 after purchasing an additional 197,475 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,417,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after purchasing an additional 180,145 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 609,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

