UBS Group AG Has $26.60 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,803 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $26,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

