UBS Group AG Has $28.35 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $28,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDP. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the first quarter worth $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LDP opened at $21.24 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $27.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

