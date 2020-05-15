UBS Group AG Has $28.63 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 262.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,982 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.93% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $28,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 101,577 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 143,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,578,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $31.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24.

