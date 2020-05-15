UBS Group AG Has $29.16 Million Position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.99% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $29,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 505.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 216.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

ADSW opened at $32.58 on Friday. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.25, a P/E/G ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

