UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of DexCom worth $23,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,601,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,017,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,171,000 after purchasing an additional 644,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM stock opened at $403.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.49, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $113.63 and a one year high of $428.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.57.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $2,161,196.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total transaction of $100,672.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,147 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

