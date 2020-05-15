UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.54% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $27,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $246.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.62. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $271.09.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.