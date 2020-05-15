UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $28,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $177.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $212.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.05 and a 200-day moving average of $187.16.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.