UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $29,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

