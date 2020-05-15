UBS Group AG Purchases 35,047 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of Steris worth $28,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

NYSE STE opened at $147.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.