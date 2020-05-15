UBS Group AG Purchases 54,248 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,248 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.91% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $24,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 38,265 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter.

BAB stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

