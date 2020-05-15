UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $26,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7,660.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

