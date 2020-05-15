UBS Group AG Sells 133,219 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,219 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.24% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $28,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 987.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,912,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

FTSL stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st.

