UBS Group AG Sells 136,671 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136,671 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of PPG Industries worth $28,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $585,019,000 after buying an additional 179,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,618,000 after buying an additional 84,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,791,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,047,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,695,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $85.97 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $113.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.