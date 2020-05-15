UBS Group AG Sells 167,688 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.33% of Apollo Global Management worth $25,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,104,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 40,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 164,479 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $7,651,563.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 30,967 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $1,435,939.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,576,547 shares of company stock worth $111,160,445. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

